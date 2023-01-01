The main attraction in the Swartberg Nature Reserve is Gamkaskloof, a narrow valley better known as Die Hel. One of the most remote settlements in the country, Die Hel is reached by a vertiginous dirt road that is best tackled in a 4WD. On arrival you'll find a tearoom, small museum and self-catering accommodation. Elsewhere in the reserve, there are excellent hiking and mountain biking trails and plenty of birdwatching possibilities.

The dirt road to Die Hel turns off the Swartberg Pass 18km from Prince Albert and extends for another 50km or so before hitting a dead end. Be warned: this short distance takes at least two hours to drive each way. The road is in terrible condition so you might want to leave your car in Prince Albert and opt for a guided tour. Lindsay Steyn from Dennehof Tours is a mine of information on the region and offers superb full-day tours taking in the Swartberg Pass before descending the winding road to Die Hel for lunch.