There's an array of wines on offer, from bubbly and wild-fermented chardonnay to robust Portuguese reds, but it's the Port-style wines that win the awards. Enjoy them on the charming patio, edged by vines. The bistro (mains R70 to R120) serves sandwiches, burgers and traditional favourites including lamb curry and tripe and trotters (recommended with the estate's Tinta Roriz).