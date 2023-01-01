The Karoo National Park covers 900 sq km of impressive Karoo landscapes and representative flora. Lions have been reintroduced and you might also spot black rhinos. More commonly sighted are dassies (agile, rodent-like mammals, also called hyraxes) and bat-eared foxes. Larger mammals include zebras, springboks, kudus and red hartebeests. There are many reptiles and birds, including black eagles.

Guided walks are available (per person R220) and there’s a 400m fossil trail that’s accessible by wheelchair.

There is a short loop of tarred road and a 45km gravel road that is a little rough, but generally OK for sedan vehicles. To explore the rest of the park you will need a 4WD.