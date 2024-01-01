Spread over three buildings, the museum is largely devoted to local hero Dr Christiaan Barnard, who performed the world's first human heart transplant.
Museum
Western Cape
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.5 MILES
The Karoo National Park covers 900 sq km of impressive Karoo landscapes and representative flora. Lions have been reintroduced and you might also spot…
Nearby Western Cape attractions
2.5 MILES
The Karoo National Park covers 900 sq km of impressive Karoo landscapes and representative flora. Lions have been reintroduced and you might also spot…