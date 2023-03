Stop at this ‘rustic art’ emporium to marvel at owner Dirk’s collection of found objects, vintage gear and general junk. Road signs, sheep skulls, tin cups, watering cans, bed pans, old shoes, bicycles and farm implements decorate the exterior, and there's an old-school cinema inside. There are five quirkily decorated guest rooms (double from R500 per person) and meals are available for overnight guests.