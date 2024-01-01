Calvinia Museum

Northern Cape

LoginSave

Housed in a former synagogue, this museum is surprisingly large and interesting for a small town. It concentrates on the white settlement of the region, with a section devoted to sheep farming, and has exhibits ranging from Victorian garb to the local telephone exchange switchboard, used until 1991.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Republic of Rustica

    Republic of Rustica

    0.24 MILES

    Stop at this ‘rustic art’ emporium to marvel at owner Dirk’s collection of found objects, vintage gear and general junk. Road signs, sheep skulls, tin…

  • Akkerendam Nature Reserve

    Akkerendam Nature Reserve

    1.64 MILES

    North of town, this 275-sq-km reserve has one- and two-day hiking trails. The best time to visit is spring, when the wildflower bloom carpets the…

  • Flower Post Box

    Flower Post Box

    0.29 MILES

    A water tower has been converted into this giant post box. Letters and postcards posted here receive a special flower postmark.

View more attractions

Nearby Northern Cape attractions

1. Republic of Rustica

0.24 MILES

Stop at this ‘rustic art’ emporium to marvel at owner Dirk’s collection of found objects, vintage gear and general junk. Road signs, sheep skulls, tin…

2. Flower Post Box

0.29 MILES

A water tower has been converted into this giant post box. Letters and postcards posted here receive a special flower postmark.

3. Akkerendam Nature Reserve

1.64 MILES

North of town, this 275-sq-km reserve has one- and two-day hiking trails. The best time to visit is spring, when the wildflower bloom carpets the…