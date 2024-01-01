Housed in a former synagogue, this museum is surprisingly large and interesting for a small town. It concentrates on the white settlement of the region, with a section devoted to sheep farming, and has exhibits ranging from Victorian garb to the local telephone exchange switchboard, used until 1991.
Calvinia Museum
Northern Cape
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.24 MILES
Stop at this ‘rustic art’ emporium to marvel at owner Dirk’s collection of found objects, vintage gear and general junk. Road signs, sheep skulls, tin…
1.64 MILES
North of town, this 275-sq-km reserve has one- and two-day hiking trails. The best time to visit is spring, when the wildflower bloom carpets the…
0.29 MILES
A water tower has been converted into this giant post box. Letters and postcards posted here receive a special flower postmark.
Nearby Northern Cape attractions
