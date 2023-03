This 40-sq-km reserve, on the Nyl River floodplain, is one of the country’s best places to see birds: 380 species are listed. The mammal list runs to 79, with brown hyena, leopard, roan antelope, honey badger and aardwolf all present, if elusive. The reserve, 20km south of Mookgophong, is signposted from Rte 101 to Modimolle.