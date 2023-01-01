This private rehabilitation centre, the work of Silke von Eynern and established in 2003, is a testament to persistence. After her husband's death in 1997, she set up this facility, which, after many false starts, now thrives and focuses on vervet monkeys, with more than 300 being cared for here. Join a 1½-hour tour to learn more about the monkeys, from newborns through to those about to be released into the wild. Advance booking is essential. It's 20km north of town.

This is conservation on a manageable scale, and is accessible and a more personal experience as a result.