Somaliland
is resilient local life
Somaliland offers plenty of unexpected and wonderful surprises. Admire some exceptional rock paintings, feel the pulse of the fast-growing capital, walk along deserted beaches, visit bustling market towns, be awed by stunning landscapes, and blaze a trail of your own in the far east and west of the country – wherever you go, you’ll feel like a pioneer. More than anything, though, it is the Somali people who make a visit to the country so memorable, with their legendary sense of hospitality.