Welcome to Somaliland

For seasoned travellers in search of a totally unusual travel experience, Somaliland is a must. Where else in the world can you visit a country that doesn’t officially exist? While the rest of Somalia has been a no-go zone for travellers for two decades, the self-proclaimed Republic of Somaliland has restored law and order within its boundaries. Here the safety of Westerners is taken very seriously and foreigners are welcome.

Somaliland offers plenty of unexpected and wonderful surprises. Admire some exceptional rock paintings, feel the pulse of the fast-growing capital, walk along deserted beaches, visit bustling market towns, be awed by stunning landscapes, and blaze a trail of your own in the far east and west of the country – wherever you go, you’ll feel like a pioneer. More than anything, though, it is the Somali people who make a visit to the country so memorable, with their legendary sense of hospitality.

