Welcome to Somaliland

For seasoned travellers in search of a totally unusual travel experience, Somaliland is a must. Where else in the world can you visit a country that doesn’t officially exist? While the rest of Somalia has been a no-go zone for travellers for two decades, the self-proclaimed Republic of Somaliland has restored law and order within its boundaries. Here the safety of Westerners is taken very seriously and foreigners are welcome.

