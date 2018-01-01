Welcome to Malaita
Easily reached from Guadalcanal, Malaita is a hauntingly beautiful island with narrow coastal plains, secluded bays and a rugged highland interior. As well as having a host of natural features to explore, Malaita has an equally fascinating ethnic heritage. It’s a rare combination of being both an adventure island as well as a stronghold of ancient Melanesian traditions and cultures.
Unlike in Guadalcanal and the Western Province, the development of tourism is still in its infancy here. In the main destinations (Auki and Langa Langa Lagoon) there’s enough infrastructure to travel safely on your own. Elsewhere it’s virtually uncharted territory.