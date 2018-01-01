Welcome to Guadalcanal

The largest island in the Solomons, Guadalcanal hosts the national capital, Honiara. There’s no iconic calling card but a smattering of cultural sights, including well-preserved WWII relics along the northern coast, as well as a few modest beaches. There's also fantastic diving at Iron Bottom Sound, the famous graveyard of WWII’s Battle for Guadalcanal, just off the north coast. Outside the northern coast, the island has the genuine look of a lost world. The hills behind the capital eventually become a mighty mountain range rising to 2400m, which remains untamed and raw.