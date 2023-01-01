Describing this place as a farm just doesn't do it justice. This ecological farm, for want of a better word, sits almost 1000m above sea level around 20km from Idrija, and is a terrific place. Take a tour of the farm, learn about the organic philosophy behind it and enjoy a culinary experience of tastings – it's a member of the Slow Food International movement. Ring ahead for directions and to let them know you're coming.

There's also accommodation if you love the place so much you can't bear to leave.