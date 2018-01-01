Walk and Trail with Private Guide on Mahe Island 4 hours

This is a fairly shady walk through the forest of the Morne Seychellois National Park. After dropping down into a valley there is a relatively steady climb of some 140 m (450 ft) up onto a huge expanse of granite rock.Copolia is 500 m above sea level and spectacular views of the east coast of Mahe and other granitic islands.Plants and animals unique to the Seychelles, including the insectivorous Pitcher Plants can be found in the higher sections of this trail. Return is by the same trail, as there is, as yet, no alternative route.The trail is graded as MEDIUM. Approximately 4 hours is required for the total walk (ie up and down). Allow extra time for picnicking and exploring at the top. Because most of the trail is through forest, this walk can be tackled at any time of the day, although the summit is very exposed to sun, wind and mist.