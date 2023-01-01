National Museum Zaječar

Zaječar's National Museum is where you can admire numerous findings from the Felix Romuliana archaeological site. They include the marble busts of Hercules, Jupiter and Roman emperor Galerius, preserved mosaics depicting the Labyrinth and god of wine Dionysus, gold coins, silver utensils and more. The museum's other departments are dedicated to the history, ethnology and art of the region.

Buses run from Belgrade to Zaječar (1400RSD, four hours, 10 daily); Felix Romuliana is 11km west of the town.