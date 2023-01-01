Mlomp Musée de la Tradition Diola

Set amid towering kapok trees on the main road between Oussouye and Elinkine, this striking case à impluvium houses an exhibition dedicated to Diola culture. A guide on hand can explain some of the rustic, crafted objects: hoops used for climbing palm trees, baskets that serve as fish traps, mortar and pestle for making palm wine, and shields made of thick hippopotamus skin.

Also of interest is the gris-gris worn as amulets as protection against injury – but only of the slicing kind; some warriors would thus wield clubs to circumvent an enemy's perceived magical defenses.