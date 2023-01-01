Alliance Franco-Sénégalaise

This is easily Ziguinchor's most stunning building, a giant case à impluvium (a large, round traditional house) decorated with blindingly busy South African Ndebele and Casamance patterns. Inside are exhibitions, a large concert hall (shows take place at least once a week) and a welcoming restaurant and bar (with a weekday lunch special for CFA1000).

Tourists are expected to make a donation of around CFA1000 when visiting the centre, and are given a postcard of the centre in exchange. And if you want to learn French, try here. Five-month-long group classes are available (180 hours for CFA60,000). You can also inquire about private one-on-one instruction. It's located about 2.5km south of the riverfront.