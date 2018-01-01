Welcome to Saint-Louis
With its crumbling colonial architecture, horse-drawn carts and peaceful ambience, West Africa's first French settlement has a unique historical charm – so much so that it's been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 2000. The old town centre sits on an island in the Senegal River, but the city sprawls into Sor on the mainland, and on to the Langue de Barbarie, where you'll find the lively fishing community of Guet N'Dar.
The island is reached via the 500m-long Pont Faidherbe, a feat of 19th-century engineering.
