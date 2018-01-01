Welcome to Casamance

With its lush tropical landscapes watered by the graceful, winding Casamance River, this area seems far from Dakar and its surroundings in every sense. Between the sleepy capital, Ziguinchor, and the wide, sandy beaches of Cap Skirring, the banks of the Casamance River are dotted with tiny, community campements that nestle between mangroves and lagoons. You'll find plenty of reason to linger here, whether basking on sandy shorelines, overnighting on forest-covered islands or taking in the beat of traditional villages – all of which are the proud homeland of the fascinating and fiercely independent Diola people.