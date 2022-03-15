Staffin Bay is dominated by the dramatic basalt escarpment of the Quiraing: its impressive land-slipped cliffs and pinnacles constitute one of Skye’s most…
Trotternish
The Trotternish peninsula to the north of Portree has some of Skye’s most beautiful – and bizarre – scenery. A loop road allows a circular driving tour of the peninsula from Portree, passing through the village of Uig, where the ferry to the Outer Hebrides departs.
Explore Trotternish
Quiraing
Skye Museum of Island Life
Old Man of Storr
Staffin Dinosaur Museum
Fairy Glen
Duntulm Castle
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Trotternish.
Quiraing
Staffin Bay is dominated by the dramatic basalt escarpment of the Quiraing: its impressive land-slipped cliffs and pinnacles constitute one of Skye’s most…
Skye Museum of Island Life
The peat-reek of crofting life in the 18th and 19th centuries is preserved in the thatched cottages, croft houses, barns and farm implements of the Skye…
Old Man of Storr
The 50m-high, pot-bellied pinnacle of crumbling basalt known as the Old Man of Storr is prominent above the road 6 miles north of Portree. Walk up to its…
Staffin Dinosaur Museum
In an old stone barn by the roadside, this museum houses an interesting collection of dinosaur footprints, ammonites and other fossils discovered in the…
Fairy Glen
Just south of Uig, a minor road (signposted ‘Sheader and Balnaknock’) leads a mile or so to the Fairy Glen, a strange and enchanting natural landscape of…
Duntulm Castle
Near the tip of the Trotternish Peninsula is the ruined MacDonald fortress of Duntulm Castle, which was abandoned in 1739, reputedly because it was…
