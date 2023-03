Six miles north of Lochboisdale, Kildonan Museum explores the lives of local crofters through its collection of artefacts, an absorbing exhibition of B&W photography and firsthand accounts of harsh Hebridean conditions. There’s also an excellent tearoom (mains £4 to £8, open 11am to 4pm) and craft shop.

Amid Milton’s ruined blackhouses, half a mile south of the museum, a cairn marks the site of Flora MacDonald’s birthplace.