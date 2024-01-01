This centre has Gaelic-themed displays about the island's history and culture, genealogical records, local art exhibitions and a tearoom.
Barra Heritage Centre
Outer Hebrides
0.4 MILES
Castlebay takes its name from the island fortress of Kisimul Castle, first built by the MacNeil clan in the 11th century. A short boat trip (weather…
18.79 MILES
Six miles north of Lochboisdale, Kildonan Museum explores the lives of local crofters through its collection of artefacts, an absorbing exhibition of B&W…
4.99 MILES
This vast expanse of firm golden sand (the name means ‘Big Strand’) serves as Barra’s airport (a mile across at low tide, and big enough for three …
11.56 MILES
There's not much to see on Eriskay, but you'll pass through it on the way to the car ferry that crosses to Ardmhor at the northern end of Barra; Eriskay…
25.59 MILES
The northern part of South Uist is mostly occupied by the watery expanses of Loch Bee and Loch Druidibeg. The area is a Site of Special Scientific…
