Barra Heritage Centre

Outer Hebrides

LoginSave

This centre has Gaelic-themed displays about the island's history and culture, genealogical records, local art exhibitions and a tearoom.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kisimul Castle

    Kisimul Castle

    0.4 MILES

    Castlebay takes its name from the island fortress of Kisimul Castle, first built by the MacNeil clan in the 11th century. A short boat trip (weather…

  • Kildonan Museum

    Kildonan Museum

    18.79 MILES

    Six miles north of Lochboisdale, Kildonan Museum explores the lives of local crofters through its collection of artefacts, an absorbing exhibition of B&W…

  • Traigh Mor

    Traigh Mor

    4.99 MILES

    This vast expanse of firm golden sand (the name means ‘Big Strand’) serves as Barra’s airport (a mile across at low tide, and big enough for three …

  • Eriskay

    Eriskay

    11.56 MILES

    There's not much to see on Eriskay, but you'll pass through it on the way to the car ferry that crosses to Ardmhor at the northern end of Barra; Eriskay…

  • Loch Druidibeg

    Loch Druidibeg

    25.59 MILES

    The northern part of South Uist is mostly occupied by the watery expanses of Loch Bee and Loch Druidibeg. The area is a Site of Special Scientific…

View more attractions

Nearby Outer Hebrides attractions

1. Kisimul Castle

0.4 MILES

Castlebay takes its name from the island fortress of Kisimul Castle, first built by the MacNeil clan in the 11th century. A short boat trip (weather…

2. Traigh Mor

4.99 MILES

This vast expanse of firm golden sand (the name means ‘Big Strand’) serves as Barra’s airport (a mile across at low tide, and big enough for three …

3. Eriskay

11.56 MILES

There's not much to see on Eriskay, but you'll pass through it on the way to the car ferry that crosses to Ardmhor at the northern end of Barra; Eriskay…

4. Kildonan Museum

18.79 MILES

Six miles north of Lochboisdale, Kildonan Museum explores the lives of local crofters through its collection of artefacts, an absorbing exhibition of B&W…

5. Loch Druidibeg

25.59 MILES

The northern part of South Uist is mostly occupied by the watery expanses of Loch Bee and Loch Druidibeg. The area is a Site of Special Scientific…