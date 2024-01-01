Seallam! Visitor Centre

Outer Hebrides

LoginSave

The culture and landscape of the Hebrides are celebrated in the fascinating exhibition at Seallam! Visitor Centre (Seallam is Gaelic for ‘Let me show you’). The centre, which is in Northton, 3 miles north of Leverburgh, also has a genealogical research centre for people who want to trace their Hebridean ancestry.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Turquoise waters of Luskentyre Beach on the Isle of Harris.

    Luskentyre

    7.09 MILES

    Luskentyre is one of the biggest and most beautiful beaches in Scotland, famed for its acres of low-tide white sands and turquoise waters. A minor road…

  • Dunvegan Castle

    Dunvegan Castle

    29.54 MILES

    Skye’s most famous historic building, and one of its most popular tourist attractions, Dunvegan Castle is the seat of the chief of Clan MacLeod. In…

  • St Clement’s Church

    St Clement’s Church

    5.08 MILES

    At the southernmost tip of the east coast of Harris stands the impressive 16th-century St Clement’s Church, built by Alexander MacLeod of Dunvegan between…

  • Isle of Harris Distillery

    Isle of Harris Distillery

    11.89 MILES

    This distillery started production in 2015, so its first batch of single malt whisky will be ready in 2019; meanwhile, it's producing Isle of Harris gin,…

  • Skye Museum of Island Life

    Skye Museum of Island Life

    27.17 MILES

    The peat-reek of crofting life in the 18th and 19th centuries is preserved in the thatched cottages, croft houses, barns and farm implements of the Skye…

  • Balranald RSPB Reserve

    Balranald RSPB Reserve

    21.36 MILES

    Birdwatchers flock to this Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) nature reserve, 18 miles west of Lochmaddy, in the hope of spotting the rare…

  • Clò Mòr

    Clò Mòr

    11.55 MILES

    The Campbell family has been making Harris tweed for 90 years, and this exhibition (behind the family shop) celebrates the history of the fabric known in…

  • Bharpa Langass & Pobull Fhinn

    Bharpa Langass & Pobull Fhinn

    17.65 MILES

    A waymarked path from a car park off the A867, 6 miles southwest of Lochmaddy, leads to the chambered Neolithic burial tomb of Bharpa Langass and the…

View more attractions

Nearby Outer Hebrides attractions

1. Leverburgh

2.19 MILES

The village of Leverburgh is named after Lord Leverhulme (creator of Sunlight Soap, and founder of Unilever), who bought Lewis and Harris in 1918. He had…

2. Talla na Mara

5.01 MILES

Opened in 2017 as a community enterprise, this beautiful modern building houses several artists' studios and an exhibition space that displays works…

3. St Clement’s Church

5.08 MILES

At the southernmost tip of the east coast of Harris stands the impressive 16th-century St Clement’s Church, built by Alexander MacLeod of Dunvegan between…

4. Luskentyre

7.09 MILES

Luskentyre is one of the biggest and most beautiful beaches in Scotland, famed for its acres of low-tide white sands and turquoise waters. A minor road…

5. Clò Mòr

11.55 MILES

The Campbell family has been making Harris tweed for 90 years, and this exhibition (behind the family shop) celebrates the history of the fabric known in…

6. Isle of Harris Distillery

11.89 MILES

This distillery started production in 2015, so its first batch of single malt whisky will be ready in 2019; meanwhile, it's producing Isle of Harris gin,…

7. Taigh Chearsabhagh

13.95 MILES

Taigh Chearsabhagh is a museum and arts centre that preserves and displays the history and culture of the Uists, and is also a thriving community centre,…

8. Bharpa Langass & Pobull Fhinn

17.65 MILES

A waymarked path from a car park off the A867, 6 miles southwest of Lochmaddy, leads to the chambered Neolithic burial tomb of Bharpa Langass and the…