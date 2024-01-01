On the opposite side of the river from Lairg's town centre (follow the sheep signs), this visitor centre has displays on local history and wildlife and can help with tourist information about the area. A short walk leads from the centre to the Ord Hut Circles and Chambered Cairns, a collection of prehistoric roundhouses and tombs.
Ferrycroft Visitor Centre
East Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby East Coast attractions
