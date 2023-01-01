Next to Skara Brae, and entered on a joint ticket, Skaill House is an imposing step-gabled Orcadian mansion built for the bishop in 1620. It may feel a bit anticlimactic catapulting straight from the neolithic to the 1950s decor, but it's an interesting sight in its own right. You can see a smart hidden compartment in the library as well as the bishop's original 17th-century four-poster bed. There are falconry displays in the grounds (adult/child £4/3) that can be visited independently.

Self-catering accommodation is also available here.

In the 19th century, the laird of Skaill House was curious when a storm revealed some stones in his dunes and began excavating; this revealed Skara Brae to the world.