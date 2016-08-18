Welcome to Orkney
An archipelago of mostly flat, green-topped islands stripped bare of trees and ringed with red sandstone cliffs, its heritage dates back to the Vikings whose influence is still strong today. Famed for ancient standing stones and prehistoric villages, for sublime sandy beaches and spectacular coastal scenery, it's a region whose ports tell of lives shared with the blessings and rough moods of the sea, and a destination where seekers can find melancholy wrecks of warships and the salty clamour of remote seabird colonies.
3-Day Orkney Explorer - Small Group Tour from Inverness
Day 1:After an early start at 08.00, you travel north through the Black Isle, past the imposing Dunrobin Castle, before crossing the Pentland Firth at approximately 13.00 to the Orkney Isles. After arriving at approximately 14.00, you will visit the west of the island, including Italian Chapel and Churchill Barriers. You stay in Kirkwall, the modern-day capital of Orkney, for two nights.Day 2: Today is your chance to explore the modern and ancient wonders of this fantastic island; a land of contrasts, where fertile green pastures are fringed by shores of golden sands washed by waters of the North Sea and Atlantic Ocean. Highlights include a visit to Skara Brae at approximately 12.00, where you can enjoy lunch. Then it's on to the mystical prehistoric stone circle at Brodgar at approximately 15.30, before visiting the standing stones of Stenness, and Maeshowe, where in the 12th century the Vikings left one of the largest collections of Norse runic inscriptions. You will arrive back into Kirkwall at approximately 18.00.Day 3: You'll have your last chance to grab some gifts for friends and family, and visit the local cathedral in Kirkwall. And after a ferry back to the mainland at approximately 11.00, you will can have lunch at John O'Groats at approximately 12.30. Then we travel through the history-soaked regions of Caithness and Sutherland. You’ll find out about the highland clearances ,a world-changing period in Scotland’s dark history, and get a glimpse of some of Scotland’s most remote fishing villages. We arrive back in Inverness early evening at approximately 19.00.
4 day Orkney and The Highlands small group tour
Your tour will start and finish in InvernessDAY 1 - Our journey through the misty crags and heather clad moors begins today in Inverness. Meet with the group and prepare for an unforgettable journey as our road heads north, between soaring peaks, staggering vistas and wide valleys, to Strathpeffer – a stylish Victorian spa town. With free time to explore, we leave land behind and sail to Orkney on a short ferry journey – complete with scenic views. Kirkwall, first settled by the Vikings, is our home for the next two nights. Discover the magic of the area with a night free to explore, making the most of your time off Scotland’s north coast and uncover the fascinating, relaxing and welcoming side to this archipelago. (Dinner)DAY 2 - Majestic landscapes, scenic roads and imagination-firing history – Orkney delivers on every level. A small area that’s big on charm, a day spent in historic Orkney is on the cards for today with a journey to the distant past. Home to a strong and proud history, we walk in the footsteps of ancient islanders at the mysterious Maeshowe tomb, Skara Brae Neolithic village and the mystical Ring of Brodgar. Marvel at the astounding structures, taking in the history and significance of each sight. Next comes Iron Age Broch of Gurness and, if the tides are on our side, an atmospheric walk to Brough of Birsay island. (Breakfast)DAY 3 - From the St Magnus Cathedral to the Bishop’s Palace, there are plenty of Norse sites to see on our doorstep in Kirkwall. If a mid-morning coffee fails to awaken your senses, a morning distillery tour will do the trick. Enjoy a sample of Scotland’s finest whiskies at the Highland Park Distillery before the afternoon takes us to Scapa Flow, with its famous Italian chapel and a photo opportunity at the WWII ship wreckages. To round off the day, it’s then time to board the ferry to the mainland, where we enjoy a farewell dinner together in Wick and reminisce on our tour together. (Breakfast & Dinner)DAY 4 - Rise and shine, making time for one final breakfast together before we continue our journey back through to Inverness. It’s been a tour delving deep in Scotland’s heritage, so it’s only right we finish with a stop via Dunrobin Castle. Here, we make time to visit the impressive white towers and formal gardens of this stately home, with ample time to take in the grand history and beauty. Then, it’s finally time to travel back to Inverness, along a meandering coastal road and over the Dornoch and Cromarty Firths, with unforgettable views at every turn, focusing our camera lenses on the postcard-worthy good views and soul-stirring Scottish scenery. And with that, it’s time to say goodbye to this impressive region, as we round up our tour back in Inverness, the perfect end to our tour. (Breakfast)
4-Day Orkney and Highlands Tour from Edinburgh
Leaving from Edinburgh we’ll head towards Stirling, stopping by the castle, from here get incredible views to the Wallace Monument and over the Vale of Mentieth, the southern Highlands and the Ochil Hills. We’ll then make our way to Kilmahog, you’ll get great views of Ben Ledi from here. On the way Glen Coe we’ll stop at Loch Tulla for photographs. Then you’ll learn of the harrowing MacDonald clan massacre that took places amongst the dramatic mountains and waterfalls there. We’ll then continue a little further north to Fort William, the Highland town dominated by Ben Nevis, the tallest mountain in the UK. You’ll also get the chance to visit the old Inverlochy Castle here, although now a ruin this was one of the most pivotal castles in Scottish history. Overnight: Fort Augustus.On day two we’ll head further north to Inverness to meet the rest of our group, and give you an introduction to the capital of the Highlands. You’ll get the ferry over to Orkney from Gills Bay, offering the chance to spot some incredible wildlife – look out for seals, puffins and even whales if you’re lucky! Another highlight of the day is a visit to the Italian Chapel, a masterpiece built from salvaged materials by Italian prisoners of war. Overnight: Kirkwall Day three is dedicated to Orkney. We’ll take you to numerous prehistoric wonders on this incredible archipelago made up of 70 islands. Such as Maes Howe a chambered cairn, a tomb more than 5000 years old, the brooding Stone Circles of Stenness. Anyone with an interest in archaeology will love the Ness of Brodgar a Neolithic excavation site, only open whilst archaeologists are busy uncovering new items! Another source of ancient mystery is the Ring of Brodgar! You can visit St Magnus Cathedral in the afternoon before returning to your accommodation. Overnight: Kirkwall. Your final day involves an early morning ferry ride and more opportunities to see Scotland’s impressive wildlife. We’ll visit the battlefield of Culloden, the site of the defeat of the Jacobite forces. You have the chance to explore the interactive visitor centre here and learn how this brutal battle changed life in the Highlands and Islands forever. As we continue back to Edinburgh we’ll pass by Inverness, the stunning Cairngorm Mountains and have a chance to enjoy the picturesque town of Pitlochry.
Scottish Islands & Norwegian Fjords - Edinburgh to Tromsø
Go deeper into the otherworldly fjords of Norway on this unique journey from Scotland, across the Norwegian Sea to the fjords of Norway. Discover UNESCO-protected wonders like the Standing Stones of Stennes and the mystical Ring of Brodgar, visit archaeological sites, witness the curious clash of cultures in the Shetland Islands, and marvel at the stunning forests and waterfalls that line the fjords. Even after you come home, a part of you will remain here forever.