4 day Orkney and The Highlands small group tour

Your tour will start and finish in InvernessDAY 1 - Our journey through the misty crags and heather clad moors begins today in Inverness. Meet with the group and prepare for an unforgettable journey as our road heads north, between soaring peaks, staggering vistas and wide valleys, to Strathpeffer – a stylish Victorian spa town. With free time to explore, we leave land behind and sail to Orkney on a short ferry journey – complete with scenic views. Kirkwall, first settled by the Vikings, is our home for the next two nights. Discover the magic of the area with a night free to explore, making the most of your time off Scotland’s north coast and uncover the fascinating, relaxing and welcoming side to this archipelago. (Dinner)DAY 2 - Majestic landscapes, scenic roads and imagination-firing history – Orkney delivers on every level. A small area that’s big on charm, a day spent in historic Orkney is on the cards for today with a journey to the distant past. Home to a strong and proud history, we walk in the footsteps of ancient islanders at the mysterious Maeshowe tomb, Skara Brae Neolithic village and the mystical Ring of Brodgar. Marvel at the astounding structures, taking in the history and significance of each sight. Next comes Iron Age Broch of Gurness and, if the tides are on our side, an atmospheric walk to Brough of Birsay island. (Breakfast)DAY 3 - From the St Magnus Cathedral to the Bishop’s Palace, there are plenty of Norse sites to see on our doorstep in Kirkwall. If a mid-morning coffee fails to awaken your senses, a morning distillery tour will do the trick. Enjoy a sample of Scotland’s finest whiskies at the Highland Park Distillery before the afternoon takes us to Scapa Flow, with its famous Italian chapel and a photo opportunity at the WWII ship wreckages. To round off the day, it’s then time to board the ferry to the mainland, where we enjoy a farewell dinner together in Wick and reminisce on our tour together. (Breakfast & Dinner)DAY 4 - Rise and shine, making time for one final breakfast together before we continue our journey back through to Inverness. It’s been a tour delving deep in Scotland’s heritage, so it’s only right we finish with a stop via Dunrobin Castle. Here, we make time to visit the impressive white towers and formal gardens of this stately home, with ample time to take in the grand history and beauty. Then, it’s finally time to travel back to Inverness, along a meandering coastal road and over the Dornoch and Cromarty Firths, with unforgettable views at every turn, focusing our camera lenses on the postcard-worthy good views and soul-stirring Scottish scenery. And with that, it’s time to say goodbye to this impressive region, as we round up our tour back in Inverness, the perfect end to our tour. (Breakfast)