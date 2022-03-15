Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort William

Basking on Loch Linnhe's shores amid magnificent mountain scenery, Fort William has one of the most enviable settings in all of Scotland. If it weren't for the busy dual carriageway crammed between the less-than-attractive town centre and the loch, and one of the highest rainfall records in the country, it would be almost idyllic. Even so, the Fort has carved out a reputation as the 'Outdoor Capital of the UK' (www.outdoorcapital.co.uk), and easy access by rail and bus makes it a good base for exploring the surrounding mountains and glens.

Magical Glen Nevis begins near the northern end of the town and wraps itself around the southern flanks of Ben Nevis (1345m) – Britain's highest mountain and a magnet for hikers and climbers. The glen is also popular with movie makers – parts of Braveheart (1995), Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (2018), the Harry Potter movies and the Outlander TV series were filmed here.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Fort William.

  • See

    Jacobite Steam Train

    The Jacobite Steam Train, hauled by a former LNER K1 or LMS Class 5MT locomotive, travels the scenic two-hour run between Fort William and Mallaig…

  • See

    West Highland Museum

    This small but fascinating museum is packed with all manner of Highland memorabilia. Look out for the secret portrait of Bonnie Prince Charlie – after the…

  • See

    Ben Nevis Distillery

    A tour of this distillery makes for a warming rainy day alternative to exploring the hills.

