Named after the spring that waters its garden, Dhee Ain is the perfect image of traditional, mountainous Arabia. Sand coloured two- and four-storey houses of polished stone gently cascade down a marble hill to a lush green valley where the branches of banana, pepper and lemon trees are alive with birdsong. Dating back to the 8th century, 49 houses and a village mosque remain for visitors to wander around. Most are empty shells, though work is under way to develop the site further.

Dhee Ain is 24km from the town of Al Baha, the road to which is a spectacular drive.