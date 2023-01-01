Jebel Al Lawz, rising 2580m above sea level, is one of the only accessible mountains in the Kingdom to experience snowfall in winter. This is what many visitors driving up the windy road through the Midian mountain range hope to see. At the very least, they are guaranteed spectacular views over the range. Camping and hiking along unmarked trails through valleys home to pre-Islamic petroglyphs and inscriptions are also popular but should only be attempted with an experienced guide.

The road to Jebel Al Lawz is signposted off Hwy 394. This takes you very close to the summit; at the time of research, the road was closed 6km before the summit. From there, it's a 20-minute walk to the peak.