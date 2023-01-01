Al Buwayr Hejaz Railway Station & Fort

Sitting off the old Medina–Al Ula road is this refurbished black Hejaz Railway locomotive, almost complete with wagons in tow. There's also a crumbling railway station and a fort, where soldiers protecting the line would have been based. The green and red paint and the freshly lacquered wood panels on the attached wagons hint at what it might have looked like when serving the fateful line. Sadly, everything now sits behind wire fencing and can only be enjoyed from afar.

Al Buwayr station is an hour northwest of Medina by car.