It doesn't have much of a lake, but this landscaped and well-maintained green park in one of Yanbu's affluent southern suburbs is a pleasant spot for family picnics. Locals come here to jog and their children love running around in the grass, feeding the ducks beneath the decorative bridges, and playing on the park swings and slides. At sunset flocks of white herons come to roost in the trees, along with a host of other birds.