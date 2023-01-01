The result of an underground volcanic explosion, this spectacular crater in the middle of the desert measures 1.3km across and 200m deep. In the middle, white sodium phosphate crystals create a milky lake whenever rain collects, and palm plantations can be seen growing along the eastern edges. A new road leads up to a visitors centre with picnic spots; and there is a tricky, hidden hiking trail leading to the bottom: note that the path is in a bad state.

Wahba Crater is 250km north of Taif. Take Hwy 80 towards Riyadh for about 170km and then turn right onto Route 4440. The crater is signposted after the turning for Hafir Kishb.