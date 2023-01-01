The melancholy of Al Wajh's beautiful old Hejazi houses, as they stare wistfully out to sea, is apparent in every corner of the town's near-abandoned Al Balad (old town). This is one of the most atmospheric and complete examples of an ancient Hejazi fishing village anywhere in Arabia. The deserted streets, perched high up on a hilltop overlooking the historic fishing port, are lined with such houses, with their colourful mashrabiyyas (latticed balconies), wood-shuttered windows and ornately carved doors.