The pea-green crater of Lake Lanoto’o is about as removed from human habitation as you can get on Upolu. Its remote central-highlands location and alternating warm and cold currents lend it an eerie nature. Keep your eyes peeled for wild goldfish.

The steep trail leading to the lake from the car park (3km along a very rough side road) is overgrown and forks repeatedly. Many hikers (including locals) have gotten lost; a guide is a must. A dependable outfit is SamoaOnFoot.