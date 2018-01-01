Welcome to Kigali
Despite bearing the brunt of the genocide's unspeakable horrors in 1994, Kigali has been the centre of Rwanda's nation-building efforts since that time and has seen massive amounts of state and foreign investment pouring in over the past two decades. Indeed, the rebirth of the capital has seen a cosmopolitanism arrive in the city and Kigali now boasts a slew of new skyscrapers, several international hotels and a host of excellent eating options. Few people leave Kigali without being impressed by this plucky and charismatic survivor. And being right in the centre of the country, it's a great base from where to organise your trip around Rwanda.
Top experiences in Kigali
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Kigali activities
3-Day Rwanda Gorilla Safari
Day 1: (L, D)Arrive at Kigali Airport where you will be welcomed by a Nkuringo Walking Safaris representative and transferred to your accommodation. You will have lunch in the capital city before proceeding to the most beautiful national park in the country: Volcanoes National Park. You will explore bamboo forests, open grassland and swamps. You will head to the lodge for Dinner and overnight at (Budget Option: Kinigi Guest House). Day 2: Gorilla tracking. 2-5 hrs trekking (B, L, D) Today you will have the opportunity to spend some time with the endangered mountain gorillas. You will take a beautiful hike through the green landscape and hills of the Virunga Volcanoes. Spend a magical hour with these amazing creatures while your guide talks about the family and their behavior. Return to the lodge in the early afternoon to relax and enjoy the breathtaking view, dinner and overnight. (Budget Option: - Kinigi Guest House).Day 3: Parc National des Volcanoes – Kigali – DepartureHave a relaxing breakfast and enjoy the beautiful scenery one more time before you head back to Kigali with a packed lunch. In the afternoon, you will enjoy a guided city tour and visit some interesting, historical sites, including the Kigali Memorial Center.Depending on the time of your international flight you will be dropped at Kigali International Airport.*For a fee, you can upgrade to either a mid-range option (Mountain Gorilla View Lodge), or a Luxury option (Volcanoes Virunga Lodge) (inclusive of local beverages and laundry service).
1-Day Akagera National Park safari
Today early morning we leave Kigali at about 6 am for a day trip to Akagera national park, which is about 3 hours away from Kigali. Akagera national park is majorly a Savannah park with Elephants, Zebras, Giraffes, Buffaloes, and recently introduced Lions. We shall take a game drive in search of these mammals. The game drive can last about 4 hours depending on the animal sightings and interest. Have lunch at Akagera game lodge or a picnic lunch in case you packed before your last game drive on your way out of the park arriving in Kigali later that evening.
3 DAYS 2 NIGHTS GORILLA AND GOLDEN MONKEY TREKKING IN RWANDA
Day 1: Transfer to Volcanoes National Park. You will be picked from the hotel or airport and go for an OPTIONAL city tour and later drive northwards to Volcanoes National Park. Dinner and overnight stay at Muhabura Hotel(Budget)/Davinci Lodge (deluxe) / Mountain Gorilla View Lodge(Luxury). Day 2: Mountain Gorilla Tracking and afternoon nature/cultural walk. This is the day for gorilla tracking adventure. Assemble at the park headquarters for a briefing in the morning together with your trekking gear and drinking water and ascend in the forest to track the gorillas. It takes between 6 to 8 hours. In the evening, you may go for community walk or nature walk. Dinner and overnight stay at your Lodge. Day 3: Golden Monkey tracking and Transfer back to Kigali. In the morning, you will go for golden monkey tracking. On return, you will transfer back to Kigali. End of Tour NOTE: You can upgrade accommodation to mid luxury or Luxury . You will add 150 USD per person for mid luxury at Davinci lodge. You will add 300 USD per person for Luxury accommodation at Mountain gorilla view lodge OR at Five Volcanoes lodge.
1 Day Rwanda gorilla trekking safari
You will be picked at exactly 5:00 am from you' accommodation will in Kigali and drive to Volcanoes National Park arrive on time at 06:30 am for registration and briefing about Gorilla trekking after drive to the base of the mountains where trekking starts accompanied by game rangers, thereafter head to the forest to search for the endangered mountain gorillas in their mist, it is one hour allowed to stay with the gorillas as you take unforgettable photography and videos and after return back to the park office for your awarding gorilla trekking certificate. Have lunch at Virunga Hotel then after lunch drive back to Kigali and drop you where you will be staying or Airport transfer.
5 Day Rwanda gorilla and Lake Kivu Safari
Day 1: Arrive Kigali and Travel to Ruhengeri You will be met by East African Jungle Safaris' representative at the Kigali International airport meet and greet, discuss about the safari then Driving and Overnight at the Virunga Hotel (here for your wish you can choose to sleep in Kigali depending on Time arrived at the airport). Driving distance: 2 hrs. Activities: Airport Transfer Overnight: Hilltop Hoel Meal Plan: Full Board. Day 2: Kigali – Volcanoes National Park Transfer to volcanoes national park after breakfast. The morning you must be at the office of RDB at 7:00 for a briefing about the trekking of gorillas done by the Volcanoes National Park’s guides. After you will have lunch at the Hotel. We encourage for your own enjoyment to make sure that you are perfectly fit and healthy. It is important to bring good hiking boots, long trousers, gloves for protection against stinging nettles, some snacks & as well as sufficient water as the rain forest gets hot and humid during the day. You will spend one hour with the gorillas, but it is an hour you will never forget. Return to your hotel for lunch and later dinner and overnight Virunga Hotel Day 3: Visit the twin lakes of Ruhondo and Bulera Wake up morning have breakfast after, proceed to Gisenyi. Visit of Twin lakes Burera and Ruhondo. There are a lot of activities on these twin lakes, like sport fishing canoeing and many more, afterwards we proceed to our hotel for our Dinner and overnight at Palm Garden Lodge. Day 4: Lake Kivu Wake up early in the morning after break-fast, you will have a morning boat ride on the lake. You will have a chance to see bird species and different water animals like Hippopotamus, Crocodiles and many more on the lake shore. Dinner and overnight at the Palm Garden Lodge. Day 5: Gisenyi – Kigali Pick up at your hotel driver to Kigali, have Kigali city trip including the visit of the Genocide Memorial Centre at Gizozi, contacts with local people for the discovery of artisanal products (Collar, Bracelet, etc…), then transfer towards Kigali airport. Driving distance: 3 hrs. Activities: Airport Transfer End of Service.
3 Day Nyiragongo Volcano Hike
Pick up at the border or at your hotel/Airport then drive to volcano hiking point in Kibati Mount Nyiragongo is an active strato volcano with an elevation of 3470 m (11382 ft) in the Virunga Mountains associated with the Albertine Rift. It is located inside Virunga National Park, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, about 20 km (12 mi) north of the town of Goma and Lake Kivu and just west of the border with Rwanda.The main crater is about two kilometres wide and usually contains a lava lake. The crater presently has two distinct cooled lava benches within the crater walls – one at about 3,175 metres (10,417 ft) and a lower one at about 2,975 m (9,760 ft).Nyiragongo and nearby Nyamuragira are together responsible for 40% of Africa’s historical volcanic eruptions.Hike will take 5 hours with 4 stops along the path, when at the top, cabins are available for your night, 1 cabin for 2 people. Overnight at the crater rim Day 2: Nyiragongo Volcano Hiking & Descend Morning after your breakfast at the crater rim, you will be overlooking the city of Goma as well as the 2 other older crater lakes. Not much is known about how long the volcano has been erupting, but since 1882, it has erupted at least 34 times, including many periods where activity was continuous for years at a time, often in the form of a churning lava lake in the crater. The volcano partly overlaps with two older volcanoes, Baratu and Shaheru, and is also surrounded by hundreds of small volcanic cinder cones from flank eruptions. Drop off at the border and Overnight at Palm Garden Lodge Meals : Full Board Day 3: End of 3 Days Experience in Congo Safari Tour After Break Fast you will Drive to Kigali and Take City tour Exploring Kigali Visit some Craft Markets for your Souvenirs Before Transfer to the Airport. Meals : Break fast NOTE: Safari prices will be availed to you on request. Fill our booking form for your price quotation. End of East African Jungle Safaris ServicesWhen to Climb Nyiragongo Nyiragongo volcanoes can be visited all year round but keep in mind there is unpredictable weather changes such as regular rains during certain months of the year because Nyiragongo is in the middle of equatorial rain forests. Like from March to May and as well as November tends to be a rainy season. The dry season begins in June to October and also December. So during the dry seasons the forest are always clear giving you a chance to enjoy and take photographs of the stunning landscape views of the greater Virunga mountains national park. Nyiragongo Hike & Gorilla trekking in Congo is a year-round activity but Nyiragongo hike will be appreciative during the drier and cooler months of January and February and again from June to September.