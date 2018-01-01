3 Day Nyiragongo Volcano Hike

Pick up at the border or at your hotel/Airport then drive to volcano hiking point in Kibati Mount Nyiragongo is an active strato volcano with an elevation of 3470 m (11382 ft) in the Virunga Mountains associated with the Albertine Rift. It is located inside Virunga National Park, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, about 20 km (12 mi) north of the town of Goma and Lake Kivu and just west of the border with Rwanda.The main crater is about two kilometres wide and usually contains a lava lake. The crater presently has two distinct cooled lava benches within the crater walls – one at about 3,175 metres (10,417 ft) and a lower one at about 2,975 m (9,760 ft).Nyiragongo and nearby Nyamuragira are together responsible for 40% of Africa’s historical volcanic eruptions.Hike will take 5 hours with 4 stops along the path, when at the top, cabins are available for your night, 1 cabin for 2 people. Overnight at the crater rim Day 2: Nyiragongo Volcano Hiking & Descend Morning after your breakfast at the crater rim, you will be overlooking the city of Goma as well as the 2 other older crater lakes. Not much is known about how long the volcano has been erupting, but since 1882, it has erupted at least 34 times, including many periods where activity was continuous for years at a time, often in the form of a churning lava lake in the crater. The volcano partly overlaps with two older volcanoes, Baratu and Shaheru, and is also surrounded by hundreds of small volcanic cinder cones from flank eruptions. Drop off at the border and Overnight at Palm Garden Lodge Meals : Full Board Day 3: End of 3 Days Experience in Congo Safari Tour After Break Fast you will Drive to Kigali and Take City tour Exploring Kigali Visit some Craft Markets for your Souvenirs Before Transfer to the Airport. Meals : Break fast NOTE: Safari prices will be availed to you on request. Fill our booking form for your price quotation. End of East African Jungle Safaris ServicesWhen to Climb Nyiragongo Nyiragongo volcanoes can be visited all year round but keep in mind there is unpredictable weather changes such as regular rains during certain months of the year because Nyiragongo is in the middle of equatorial rain forests. Like from March to May and as well as November tends to be a rainy season. The dry season begins in June to October and also December. So during the dry seasons the forest are always clear giving you a chance to enjoy and take photographs of the stunning landscape views of the greater Virunga mountains national park. Nyiragongo Hike & Gorilla trekking in Congo is a year-round activity but Nyiragongo hike will be appreciative during the drier and cooler months of January and February and again from June to September.