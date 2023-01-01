Nyamata church, about 30km south of Kigali, is a deeply disturbing genocide memorial where some 50,000 people died. Today the skulls and bones along with clothing scraps of the many victims are on display. While the visual remains of the deceased are a visceral sight, their inclusion here is to provide firm evidence to would-be genocide deniers.

From Nyabugogo bus terminal in Kigali, take a bus or a moto-taxi to Nyanza bus terminal in Kicukiro, from where you can take a City Express bus to Nyamata (RFr400).