Some of the most horrific massacres during the genocide took place inside the sanctums of churches throughout Rwanda, including inside Ntarama church, about 25km south of Kigali, where more than 5000 perished. The church has almost not been touched since the genocide ended and the bodies were removed. Today, there are many bits of clothing scraps as well as skulls on shelves, and three mass graves next to the church.

From Nyabugogo bus terminal in Kigali, take a bus or a moto-taxi to Nyanza bus terminal in Kicukiro, from where you can take a City Express bus to Ntarama (RFr400).