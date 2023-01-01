Oceanarium

That one of Europe's largest aquariums can be found in a shopping centre in a landlocked town synonymous with Black Earth may seem a little odd, but you'll find the huge collection of marine life – and other animals from around the world – even more astounding. There are over 200 fish species, including tiger sharks (daily feeding shows), piranhas, seals, Humboldt penguins and creepy giant Japanese spider crabs. Buses run regularly from Voronezh: see the website for details. Prices increase by R100 on weekends.