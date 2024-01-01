Annunciation Cathedral

Western European Russia

Russia’s third-largest working church, this handsome 97m-high structure was built in Russo-Byzantine style in the late 19th century. Outside stands a statue of the early-18th-century cleric St Mitrofan surrounded by four angels. By contrast, the metal fence ringing the complex is decorated with Soviet-era symbols.

