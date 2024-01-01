Annunciation Cathedral

Russia’s third-largest working church, this handsome 97m-high structure was built in Russo-Byzantine style in the late 19th century. Outside stands a statue of the early-18th-century cleric St Mitrofan surrounded by four angels. By contrast, the metal fence ringing the complex is decorated with Soviet-era symbols.
7.83 MILES
That one of Europe's largest aquariums can be found in a shopping centre in a landlocked town synonymous with Black Earth may seem a little odd, but you…
1.13 MILES
A stroll around this modern glass-ceilinged food market is a good way to while away some time. Check out spices, fresh produce, Russian cakes, dairy and…
IN Kramskoy Regional Fine Arts Museum
0.16 MILES
Reached through a passage leading into a courtyard, this excellent regional arts museum offers up a solid collection of Russian painting and sculpture,…
St Alexey of Akatov Women’s Monastery
0.59 MILES
This out-of-the-way restored nunnery, founded in 1674, is near the river on lovely grounds, which include a tiny graveyard surrounded by colourful,…
0.99 MILES
This attractive large green-domed church, a short walk east of pl Lenina, boasts a colourful fresco-covered interior that hosts regular choral services.
0.99 MILES
Displays permanent exhibits on Peter the Great and the history of the region from before the Bronze Age up to the Soviet era.
