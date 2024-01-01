If you like your churches photogenically abandoned, this one's for you. Legend has it that in the 17th century, Swedish invaders sought refuge in the church after a long day of looting and pillaging, only to be struck blind upon crossing the threshold. They were sent back to Sweden as proof of the miracles of Russian Orthodoxy.
Church of the Holy Martyr Mina
Western European Russia
0.06 MILES
The author’s family lived on the 1st floor of this riverside dacha, which contains many original pieces. Dostoevsky’s bookcase is still stocked, and his…
0.85 MILES
On the grounds of a 12th-century monastery, this gallery houses a noteworthy selection of paintings and sculptures by artists who spent time in Staraya…
0.45 MILES
Sitting on the banks of the Polist River is this gorgeously restored 17th-century cathedral painted in red.
0.85 MILES
Housed in an attractive whitewashed 12th-century monastery, this museum offers the usual historical displays and religious relics, including some…
0.3 MILES
This handsome little neoclassical building hosts temporary Dostoevsky-centric exhibitions, as well as exhibitions of Russian artists, and events dedicated…
0.77 MILES
Ardent historians may want to check out this small but intensive museum dedicated to the local WWII effort.
