Church of the Holy Martyr Mina

Western European Russia

If you like your churches photogenically abandoned, this one's for you. Legend has it that in the 17th century, Swedish invaders sought refuge in the church after a long day of looting and pillaging, only to be struck blind upon crossing the threshold. They were sent back to Sweden as proof of the miracles of Russian Orthodoxy.

  • Dostoevsky House Museum

    Dostoevsky House Museum

    0.06 MILES

    The author’s family lived on the 1st floor of this riverside dacha, which contains many original pieces. Dostoevsky’s bookcase is still stocked, and his…

  • Kartinnaya Gallery

    Kartinnaya Gallery

    0.85 MILES

    On the grounds of a 12th-century monastery, this gallery houses a noteworthy selection of paintings and sculptures by artists who spent time in Staraya…

  • Resurrection Cathedral

    Resurrection Cathedral

    0.45 MILES

    Sitting on the banks of the Polist River is this gorgeously restored 17th-century cathedral painted in red.

  • Regional Museum

    Regional Museum

    0.85 MILES

    Housed in an attractive whitewashed 12th-century monastery, this museum offers the usual historical displays and religious relics, including some…

  • Dostoevsky Cultural Centre

    Dostoevsky Cultural Centre

    0.3 MILES

    This handsome little neoclassical building hosts temporary Dostoevsky-centric exhibitions, as well as exhibitions of Russian artists, and events dedicated…

  • Museum of the Northwest Front

    Museum of the Northwest Front

    0.77 MILES

    Ardent historians may want to check out this small but intensive museum dedicated to the local WWII effort.

