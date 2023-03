This reconciliation cemetery, near the village of Rossoshka, 35km northwest of Volgograd, marks the final resting place of some 20,000 fallen Soviet fighters, 60,000 Germans and 2000 Romanians who died in the Battle of Stalingrad in 1942 and '43. The Soviet and Russian soldiers are buried on one side of the road, while the Germans and Romanians are on the other. There's a small museum that holds remnants of the battles that have been excavated.