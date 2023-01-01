This open-air museum filled with tanks, planes and artillery guns from the glory days of WWII is referred to locally as 'Victory Park'. Entrance to the grounds is free. There's a small exhibition filled with photos, maps and awards. In addition to the impressive firepower, the main reward for a visit here is the view out over the Volga River. The main park lane eventually leads you into an 'Ethnic Village', with houses representing numerous ethnic groups.
Saratov State Museum of Military Glory
Volga Region
