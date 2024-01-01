Saratov Regional History Museum

Volga Region

The Regional Museum is located in the ancestral house of British actor Peter Ustinov, who was descended from a local merchant’s family. There’s an exhibition on Volga Germans – which dodges uncomfortable issues such as the deportation – and a plane in which Gagarin learned to fly. Descriptions are in Russian only.

