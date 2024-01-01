The Regional Museum is located in the ancestral house of British actor Peter Ustinov, who was descended from a local merchant’s family. There’s an exhibition on Volga Germans – which dodges uncomfortable issues such as the deportation – and a plane in which Gagarin learned to fly. Descriptions are in Russian only.
Saratov Regional History Museum
Volga Region
3.26 MILES
The highlight of the Engels Regional Museum is not its military hardware, which hammers home the point about what WWII was about (ie defeating Germany),…
Saratov State Museum of Military Glory
1.11 MILES
This open-air museum filled with tanks, planes and artillery guns from the glory days of WWII is referred to locally as 'Victory Park'. Entrance to the…
1.03 MILES
This interesting museum tells the life of the world's first man in space through photos and personal objects. Yuri Gagarin not only lived and studied in…
0.94 MILES
This is the main branch of the city’s Fine Arts Museum. It contains a good selection from the 18th to the 20th centuries, including some breathtaking…
