Stalin’s Bunker

Samara hides a creepy piece of WWII history. This was the place Stalin was to be relocated to in the event that the Germans took Moscow. The never-used bunker was built nine storeys below the Academy of Culture and Art. Entry is by guided tour (in Russian), best booked a day in advance, though on some days you can simply turn up. The entrance is located behind the building, in the courtyard.

Samara Intour can organise English-language tours, though these can be prohibitively expensive for individual travellers (costing around R5000 per individual or group).