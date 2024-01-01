Children’s Art Gallery

Volga Region

LoginSave

Housed in the landmark Engineer Klodt’s House (Дом инженера Клодта), which resembles a fairy-tale castle and contains a collection of children’s art and art for children, who can pick up a brush here. Part of the experience is simply to see the interior of this grand house, which dates from the end of the 19th century.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Inside of Stalin's Bunker in Samara.

    Stalin’s Bunker

    0.23 MILES

    Samara hides a creepy piece of WWII history. This was the place Stalin was to be relocated to in the event that the Germans took Moscow. The never-used…

  • Samara State Art Museum.

    Samara Art Museum

    0.39 MILES

    Easily the most important cultural attraction in the city, the Samara Art Museum exhibits mainly Russian art, including works by those who came to the…

  • Modern Museum

    Modern Museum

    0.1 MILES

    Modest but interesting museum dedicated to art nouveau architecture and design, which set the style tone for the city's wealthy residents in the early…

  • Repin Museum

    Repin Museum

    15.82 MILES

    The Repin Museum in Shiryaevo, north of Samara, has a nice selection of Volga River paintings, including some Repin reproductions. The appeal lies less in…

  • Gallereya Viktoria

    Gallereya Viktoria

    0.38 MILES

    This private gallery is excellent for viewing (and purchasing) works by the best of the Volga region artists in regular exhibitions. Check the website for…

  • Alabin Museum

    Alabin Museum

    0.65 MILES

    Come here for exhibits on regional palaeontology and archaeology, including dinosaur fossils found in the Zhiguli Hills.

View more attractions

Nearby Volga Region attractions

1. Modern Museum

0.1 MILES

Modest but interesting museum dedicated to art nouveau architecture and design, which set the style tone for the city's wealthy residents in the early…

2. Stalin’s Bunker

0.23 MILES

Samara hides a creepy piece of WWII history. This was the place Stalin was to be relocated to in the event that the Germans took Moscow. The never-used…

3. Gallereya Viktoria

0.38 MILES

This private gallery is excellent for viewing (and purchasing) works by the best of the Volga region artists in regular exhibitions. Check the website for…

4. Samara Art Museum

0.39 MILES

Easily the most important cultural attraction in the city, the Samara Art Museum exhibits mainly Russian art, including works by those who came to the…

5. Alabin Museum

0.65 MILES

Come here for exhibits on regional palaeontology and archaeology, including dinosaur fossils found in the Zhiguli Hills.

6. Repin Museum

15.82 MILES

The Repin Museum in Shiryaevo, north of Samara, has a nice selection of Volga River paintings, including some Repin reproductions. The appeal lies less in…