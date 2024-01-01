Children’s Art Gallery

Housed in the landmark Engineer Klodt’s House (Дом инженера Клодта), which resembles a fairy-tale castle and contains a collection of children’s art and art for children, who can pick up a brush here. Part of the experience is simply to see the interior of this grand house, which dates from the end of the 19th century.
