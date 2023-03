The open-air Museum of Volga People’s Architecture & Culture has a pleasant woodland setting and a collection of traditional wooden buildings from Russian and Mordva (a Finno-Ugric people) villages. The museum is located in the remote Shchelokovsky Khutor Park, which is the final stop of bus 28 (30 minutes, every hour), passing ul Belinskogo in the centre. Marshrutka 62 also stops close.