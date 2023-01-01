Connecting Nizhny Novgorod with the unattractive settlement of Bor across the Volga, this cable car offers a spectacular 13-minute ride. In winter there are views of dot-sized figures fishing on Volga ice below, and in summer there's swamp, lush greens and gentle blues. The ride peaks at over 80m and is 3.6km long. The base station is located along the embankment, 2km east of the Kremlin. Take any bus to Sennaya bus station and walk back towards the mosque.