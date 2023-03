Enough to give a taste of its former grandeur, the evocative remains of this monastery are bleakly derelict, in sharp contrast to the beautifully tended football field next to it. Its neoclassical Ascension Cathedral (Вознесенский собор) has a fine columned portico and seems to be partially restored. To get here, start at the Seafarers’ Museum then curve west along unpaved ul Babushkina for 15 minutes.