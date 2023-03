Beyond the beautifully proportioned Church of the Nativity of Christ (Церковь Рождества Христова) and just off ul Lenina, this small log house is the birthplace of Ivan Kuskov (1765–1823), a wooden-legged explorer of Alaska, who went on to found Fort Ross, California. Fort Ross remained a thriving Russian settlement until sold in 1841 and the museum explores Kuskov's vagabond life.