This dimple-sized hill was the location of Tomsk’s original fortress, and the replica of its central wooden spasskaya bashnya (savior's tower), which stands here today, was built in 2004 for the city’s 400th anniversary celebrations. Next to the tower, the Tomsk Historical Museum has spouted its own wooden observation tower; try to spot the seven historic churches from the top. The stone just outside the museum entrance marks the founding of the city.

Also up on Resurrection Hill is a pretty Catholic church dating to 1883.