Iverskaya Chapel

Tomsk

Topped with a golden angel and right beside a Lenin statue, is the Iverskaya Chapel whose celebrated icon is dubbed ‘Tomsk’s Spiritual Gateway’.

  • Memorial Museum

    Memorial Museum

    0.85 MILES

    The gloomy basement of this former NKVD (proto-KGB) building is now a museum dedicated to the unspeakable horrors that took place here. Look out for the…

  • University & Siberian Botanical Gardens

    University & Siberian Botanical Gardens

    1.31 MILES

    The classically colonnaded main buildings of the university lie in resplendently leafy grounds, giving Tomsk the sobriquet ‘Oxford of Siberia’. Most of…

  • Ploshchad Lenina

    Ploshchad Lenina

    0.12 MILES

    Central pl Lenina isn’t really a square so much as a jumbled collection of beautifully restored historic buildings interspersed with banal Soviet concrete…

  • Tomsk Regional Museum

    Tomsk Regional Museum

    0.79 MILES

    Housed in the splendid Atashev Palace, this modest museum has a 2500-year-old bear amulet and an interesting exhibit on the Great Tea Trail. But it's the…

  • Resurrection Hill

    Resurrection Hill

    0.19 MILES

    This dimple-sized hill was the location of Tomsk’s original fortress, and the replica of its central wooden spasskaya bashnya (savior's tower), which…

  • Tomsk Historical Museum

    Tomsk Historical Museum

    0.16 MILES

    Up on Resurrection Hill, this museum's moderately interesting collection of old artefacts, clothing and recreations of old homes is well-presented, with…

  • Chekhov Statue

    Chekhov Statue

    0.22 MILES

    On the riverbank, this cheeky Chekhov statue was sculpted in bronze for the 400th anniversary of the city’s founding. Rubbing its well-polished nose is…

  • WWII Memorial

    WWII Memorial

    2.39 MILES

    A Tomsk landmark, this moving mother-and-son monument is at the very southern end of pr Lenina. The beautiful birch-tree park (Лагерный сад) here is a…

